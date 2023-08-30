Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Trading Down 11.7%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Atico Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.