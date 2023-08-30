Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 647 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 678,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $50.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.