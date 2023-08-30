Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,650. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

