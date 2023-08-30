Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $139.80. 294,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

