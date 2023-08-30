Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes $30,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

AI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,184,795. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

