Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 554,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 838,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.34. 922,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,433. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

