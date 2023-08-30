AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 505.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded up $39.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,567.24. 80,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,481.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,509.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

