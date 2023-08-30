Aviva PLC Acquires 66,073 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,073 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $146,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of META traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,467,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844,215. The company has a market cap of $759.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

