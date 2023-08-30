Aviva PLC Has $55.79 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 227,047 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 12,084,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,612,195. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

