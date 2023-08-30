Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $184.45 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Balancer has a market cap of $184.45 million and $2.85 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for $3.56 or 0.00013059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,831,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,830,372 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

