Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,197,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 11,230,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

About Banco BPM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.