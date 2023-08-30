Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,197,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 11,230,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.
About Banco BPM
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BPM
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.