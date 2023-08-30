BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,710,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Stock Down 1.6 %

BCML stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 24,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $226.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71.

BayCom Announces Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. BayCom had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

