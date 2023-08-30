BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,057. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

