BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. 439,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

