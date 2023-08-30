BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $38.47 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 52,346 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 85,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. 3,966,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

