BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

ADSK traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.05. 796,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,504. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

