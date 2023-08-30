BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 120,740 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,740 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $66,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK remained flat at $109.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,105,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,503. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $279.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.