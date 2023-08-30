BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,328 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $499.93. The company had a trading volume of 354,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.97 and its 200-day moving average is $428.71.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.
Insider Activity at KLA
In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
