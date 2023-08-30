BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 45,377 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,377 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,976,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,081 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.10 and a 200 day moving average of $416.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $557.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,325,562. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

