BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 61,780 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,780 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.12. 1,441,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.23 and its 200-day moving average is $303.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $331.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

