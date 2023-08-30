Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,655,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 283,922 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 323,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $679.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

