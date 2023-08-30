Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 20,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,873. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
