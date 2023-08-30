Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 32,774 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $127,163.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,962,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 321,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 62.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 785,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $4,521,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 249,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,305. The firm has a market cap of $242.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.81. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.