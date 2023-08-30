Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,257 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $138,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $10.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,864. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

