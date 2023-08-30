Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Up 26.8% in August

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 763,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 204,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLBD

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.