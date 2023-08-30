BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Up 1.6%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.54.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

