BNB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $331.28 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $223.01 or 0.00818606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion and approximately $331.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,850,497 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

