Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 878,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $19.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,130.59. 164,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,933.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,709.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

