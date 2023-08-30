BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 14,430,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 875,468 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 2,120,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Get Our Latest Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.