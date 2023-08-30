Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

BTVCF stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Britvic has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

