BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFIIW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 29,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

