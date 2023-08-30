Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,229.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 286,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,132,000 after buying an additional 283,151 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 666,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.2% in the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.97. 688,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day moving average is $217.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,381,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

