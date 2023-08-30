Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 545,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,409. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

