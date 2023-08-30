Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cansortium Stock Up 16.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 545,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,409. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
Cansortium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.