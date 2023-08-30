CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

CCDBF stock remained flat at $44.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

