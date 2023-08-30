Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 2,891,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,057.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 1.9 %

Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

