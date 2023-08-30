Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 2,891,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,057.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 1.9 %
Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.
About Cellnex Telecom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.