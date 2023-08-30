Celo Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Celo has a market cap of $231.09 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,448,178 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo is a blockchain platform that aims to create a more accessible and inclusive financial system for everyone, using mobile devices and blockchain technology. The platform includes a stablecoin called Celo Dollars (cUSD) and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that allows users to participate in network validation and governance through the native token, CELO.The CELO token is used for staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products within the Celo ecosystem, while cUSD is used as a means of exchange for transactions within the platform. Overall, Celo aims to create a more inclusive financial system by enabling people around the world to participate in the global economy, regardless of their location or financial status.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

