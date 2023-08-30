Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
CMBNF remained flat at C$70.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.00. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of C$70.00 and a 52-week high of C$70.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
