Centurion Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and approximately $0.69 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.63964925 USD and is down -64.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars.

