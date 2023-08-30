China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,034,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 27,683,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Hongqiao Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

About China Hongqiao Group

OTCMKTS CHHQF remained flat at $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

