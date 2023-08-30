China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,638,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 18,673,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.
About China Power International Development
