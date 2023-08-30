China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,638,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 18,673,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

