Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Trading 21.6% Higher

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. 203,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Chinook Tyee Industry Trading Up 21.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.
About Chinook Tyee Industry
Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chinook Tyee Industry
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Tyee Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Tyee Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.