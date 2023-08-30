Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.2 days.
Cogeco Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $35.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $49.75.
About Cogeco
