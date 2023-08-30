Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.2 days.

Cogeco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $35.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

