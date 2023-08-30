Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compass Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 95,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,014. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.48) to GBX 1,675 ($21.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.10) to GBX 2,300 ($28.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.47) to GBX 2,385 ($30.06) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.84) to GBX 2,130 ($26.85) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMPGY

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.