Compound (COMP) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $42.57 or 0.00156471 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $332.61 million and $27.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,812,952 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,812,942.43385317 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.76648032 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $37,897,062.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

