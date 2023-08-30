Contrasting Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) & XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and XOMA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $250.31 million 21.22 -$256.26 million ($1.93) -28.69 XOMA $6.03 million 27.68 -$17.10 million ($2.69) -5.41

XOMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 XOMA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intra-Cellular Therapies and XOMA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $78.78, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. XOMA has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.59%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -50.40% -28.63% -24.81% XOMA -663.07% -22.33% -19.59%

Summary

XOMA beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. It is also involved in developing Lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of various depressive disorders, as well as additional neuropsychiatric indications. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, heart failure, CNS, and other disorders; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with various assets. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

