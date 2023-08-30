Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $270,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,833.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $270,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,833.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $207,203.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $683,646.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,596 shares of company stock worth $1,359,565. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 29,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,653. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $28.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on CMT

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.