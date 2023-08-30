Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
About Core One Labs
