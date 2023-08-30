CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 4.7%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 372,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 891,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,116 shares of company stock worth $1,798,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $4,932,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

