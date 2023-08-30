Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $7.19 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $83.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $7.19 or 0.00026382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.