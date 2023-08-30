Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.39. Credit Saison has a 12 month low of C$12.54 and a 12 month high of C$13.39.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

